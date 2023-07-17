ITV soap, Emmerdale, is set to wave goodbye to one of its longest serving members as actress walks away after 25 years in the role

Emmerdale is set to wave goodbye to one of its longest serving members with actress Samantha Giles said to be walking away from the Dales after playing Bernice Blackstock for the last 25 years.

The actress first appeared in the popular ITV soap back in 1998 and since then, has had four separate stints on the show. This isn’t the first time Bernice has stepped back from the show, and the door will be left open if she wishes to return, according to reports.

Viewers were hopeful for the future of the character, as recent scenes have hinted at a romance between herself and Bob Hope, who has yet to discover Wendy Posner, his partner, is having an affair with Liam Cavanagh.

Actress Samantha Giles is said to be walking away from the Dales after playing Bernice Blackstock for the last 25 years

Speaking to a national newspaper, a source said: “Bernice Blackstock has been in and out of Emmerdale village more than they change the barrels at The Woolpack.

“She’s always welcomed back with open arms by ITV and fans alike, but it’s now becoming a bit of a running joke. It wouldn’t pay to bet on whether Samantha will one day be back, but for now she will leave the soap later this year.”

Emmerdale’s Bernice Blackstock is set to leave the Dales once again, according to reports. Picture: ITV