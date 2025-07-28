Emmerdale set to celebrate Lionesses Euro 2025 win with special scenes to air tonight

Emmerdale is set to air special scenes in tonight’s episode (July 28) in which characters will celebrate the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 win.

England is celebrating after winning back-to-back Euro titles after being taken to penalties against Spain in a nail-biting final against Spain. The Lionesses secured their second Euro win after Chloe Kelly slotted home the winning penalty in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday, July 27.

Celebrations are spilling into soapland, with Emmerdale set to show scenes in which characters in the Dales will celebrate England’s historic win. The scenes will air in tonight’s episode.

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) will be seen chatting about the finals with Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson). Viewers will also see character gather in The Woolpack pub to watch the match, with celebration scenes added last-minute in the edit.

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, said: “With the nation getting behind the Lionesses, we knew the fictional characters in Emmerdale would’ve been doing just the same so it felt right and proper that we should reflect this result on the show.”

The ITV soap has a track record of celebrating big sporting moment, with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Moira Dingle (Natalie Robb) previously seen chatting about the men’s Euro final in 2024 while an England flag hung from the window behind.

The Lionesses’ win over Spain has sparked questions to Downing Street over a possible bank holiday to celebrate the achievement. However, Downing Street has confirmed that there will be no additional bank holiday.

The England team will arrive back from Switzerland on Monday afternoon, with a reception set to be held at Number 10. An open-top bus tour is set to take place in central London on Tuesday (July 29).