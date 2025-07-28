England fans will get the chance to honour their European champions at an open-top bus parade and celebration event in Central London next week.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lionesses won Euro 2025 after a penalty shootout victory over Spain on Sunday night. Goalkeeper Hampton made two crucial saves during the shootout, and Chloe Kelly delivered the winning kick.

They will now get a parade to celebrate on Tuesday - and here are all the details. There will be a homecoming celebration event in Central London on Tuesday July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an open-top bus procession along The Mall, which will start at 12:10pm, culminating with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace starting at approximately 12:30pm. The ceremony event will be hosted by Alex Scott.

England fans will get the chance to honour their European champions at an open-top bus parade and celebration event in Central London next week. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The celebration event will be broadcast live across the BBC, ITV and Sky between 12:00pm and 1:00pm. FA Chief Executive, Mark Bullingham, said: "Our history-making Lionesses are Champions of Europe for the second successive time, and have become the first England Senior team in history to win a tournament overseas. We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement.

"They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride. The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history. We’ve had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories."