A TV star has become engaged to a drug gang member - who is currently doing time for being involved in a huge methamphetamine factory.

Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter - who has played Chastity Dingle for 23 years - is in a relationship with Elliott Walker, reports The Sun.

Pargeter, 48, has been to see Walker at HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk, where he is serving a six-year sentence.

The Sun pictured her in the visitors’ car park of the prison, which is a Category D.

Lucy, who split from her former partner in 2019, said previously in a podcast that she was in an “exclusive new relationship” and has been pictured wearing an engagement ring.

A sourcetold The Sun said: “Her relationship has been the talk of the prison because some other visitors obviously recognised Lucy the other day as she’s been on Emmerdale for ages. And Elliott has made no secret of telling other inmates she’s his fiancée.”

Walker, from Kidbrooke, south east London, was jailed in December 2021 after admitting conspiracy to supply amphetamine, and is due to be released soon. During his trial the National Crime Agency said he had bought the equipment for the lab.

The drug factory, in Warwickshire, was said to be capable of producing 400kg of amphetamine — worth £10m — every month. The kingpin behind the operation, John Keet, was jailed for 18 years.