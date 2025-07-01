Filming was halted on the set of popular ITV series You Bet! after a fire broke out on set.

Host Stephen Mulhern and crew were in Yorkshire shooting a special Emmerdale segment for the upcoming series when the emergency paused shooting, according to MailOnline. Two fire engines rushed to the scene last Friday (June 27) after a prop van being used by the show’s crew caught fire and damaged thousands of pounds worth of equipment.

An eyewitness described the scene as “carnage”, telling the site: “The blaze just started from a random vehicle which then resulted in vans used by the crew also go up in flames. There was obvious panic and it's a miracle nobody was harmed.”

Filming was forced to pause on the set to You Bet!, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, after a fire broke out on the set of the ITV show.

They added: “The fire started within close proximity of the soap and thankfully didn't spread inside where filming takes place.”

A spokesperson for You Bet! said: “Following an incident that was unrelated to filming, production for You Bet! was suspended as a precaution. The situation was promptly assessed by the fire services and no-one was injured or affected.

“The health and safety of all individuals involved in the making of the programme remains our highest priority.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service also confirmed that crews were called to the scene. They said in a statement: “We were called at 15.57 on Friday to reports of a small vehicle on fire on Harewood Avenue.

ITV gameshow You Bet has been revived by ITV after almost 30 years.

“We sent two crews, Moortown and Wetherby. On arrival this was found to be two vehicles on fire which crews extinguished. No reports of any injuries. The cause has been recorded as accidental.”

Filming for the show is set to resume later this week. You Bet! is currently filming its first full series since 1997 after two successful Christmas specials was released by ITV in 2024.

The show centres on a group of celebrity panelists who bet on whether members of the public can complete unusual and impressive challenges and stunts. The show’s Christmas specials had been hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, however it was revealed earlier this year that Stephen would be returning to host the full series solo.

The six-episode series is set to air later this year, with another Christmas special also in the works. Stars taking part in the new series as panelists include Danny Jones, Alison Hammond, Rob Beckett and Alesha Dixon.

Speaking about the new series, Stephen said: “I'm absolutely thrilled that YouBet! is back - and this time we're hitting the road!

“Each week I'll be joined by a top celeb panel, as our challengers take on some brilliantly bonkers and amazing challenges. With the title of You Bet Champion on the line, it's going to be unbelievable from the start.”