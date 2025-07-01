Tributes have been paid to legendary ITV news correspondent and News At Ten presenter Sandy Gall after his death aged 97.

The former TV star died at his home in Kent on Sunday (June 29), his family confirmed in a statement. They said: “His was a great life, generously and courageously lived.”

Gall was one of the most recognisable news faces on television in the mid-to-late 20th century, fronting ITV’s News At Ten from 1963 until 1992. He was also renowned for his work as a foreign correspondent for ITN.

Throughout his career, which spanned more than 50 years, Gall was involved in the coverage of major world events, including the assassination of US president John F Kennedy, the Vietnam War, and the Lockerbie disaster among many others. He began his journalism career at the Aberdeen Press and Journal in 1952.

Former journalist and News At Ten presenter Sandy Gall has died at the age of 97. | Getty Images

Tributes have poured in for the legendary journalist. Tom Bradby, lead anchor of News At Ten, said: “He had, as a foreign correspondent, been there and done everything. As a trainee walking through the doors of ITN 35 years ago, I was one of many young would-be reporters he inspired.

“His old-world charm and on-screen presence endeared him to so many viewers and so many of us. He was a giant and a gentleman of our business. Everyone loved Sandy.”

His former News At Ten co-star, Sir Trevor McDonald, said: “I think Sandy Gall was one of the most brilliant journalists out there. And, around his work, ITN was able to build an enormous reputation.

“He travelled the world, he covered wars, he covered political upheavals, and what he said, people believed. He gave ITN and News At Ten its credibility. When Sandy Gall said something, everyone believed it.”

Tom Tugendhat MP added: “Quite simply, a hero. Sandy Gall told the stories we needed to hear and kept up with those whose lives he had brought to our notice. My condolences go to @carlottagall and the whole family. He was a legend to many, and a father to a lucky few.”

Gall retired in 1992, when he founded Sandy Gall’s Afghanistan Appeal, which helped Afghans injured and disabled by the war, as well as children in refugee camps. He had previously covered the Mujahideen in their guerilla war against the Soviet Union in the late 1970s and into 1980s, travelling on horseback to follow the rebel fighters.

Gall was made a CBE in 1987, and in 2011 was appointed Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for his services to the people of Afghanistan.

He married Eleanor Smith in 1958, whom he remained married to util her death in 2018. They had four children together, including Carlotta Gall who also went on to follow in her father’s footsteps by becoming a foreign correspondent. She currently writes for The New York Times.