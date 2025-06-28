Barry Hills, racing trainer | Barry Hills, racing trainer

Barry Hills, one of the greatest trainers of his generation, has died at the age of 88.

Hills took out his licence in 1969 and by the time he retired from the training ranks in 2011 had sent out over 3,000 winners, including two victors in both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, St Leger hero in Moonax and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner in Rheingold.

Hills was also father to retired Classic-winning jockeys Michael and Richard, while son Charlie took over at the family’s Faringdon Place yard and has enjoyed a string of big-race victories. Another son, George, is involved in bloodstock insurance.

His eldest son, John, was also a successful trainer before his death from cancer in June 2014, with the pair memorably battling it out in the 1994 Leger, when Moonax fended off Broadway Flyer by a length and a quarter.

In a post on his X account, Charlie Hills said: “Gone but will never be forgotten #dad.”

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: “All of us at the BHA are saddened to learn of the death of Barry Hills and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.

“Barry’s contribution to racing was immense and he will rightly be remembered as one of the great figures of our sport.”

Before taking out his training licence, Hills rode nine winners as an apprentice and spent 10 years learning his trade as head lad with John Oxley before striking out his own, saddling his first winner La Dolce Vita at Thirsk in April 1969.

His first Group One winner followed in 1971 while Rheingold’s Arc victory in 1973 provided consolation after being beaten just a short head in the previous year’s Derby – one of four Epsom runners-up for Hills, who never managed to land the blue riband.

Newmarket proved a happier hunting ground though, with Enstone Spark (1978) and Ghanaati (2009) landing the 1000 Guineas, while Tap On Wood (1979) and Haafhd (2004) prevailed in the 2000.

While Epsom Derby glory eluded him, Sir Harry Lewis won the Irish version in 1987 and he also bagged the Irish Oaks and 1000 Guineas twice during an illustrious career.

Hills announced his retirement in August 2011 after overcoming serious illnesses, including throat cancer, but he did make a brief return to training on a temporary licence in 2014 following the death of John.