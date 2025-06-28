The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has seen questions raised over travel advice to some major locations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tempers have flared between Israel and Iran after Israel launched missiles into the country almost two weeks ago. Iran retaliated with strikes into Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other Israeli cities and even targeted a US military base in Qatar.

Amid the rising tensions, the two warring countries have agreed a ceasefire deal, brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this week. As a result, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued new updated advice around regional risks in the Middle East, telling those travelling to stay up to date with the latest event in the region before and during their travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FCDO said: “Following hostilities in the region, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began on 24 June. You should:

stay up to date with events in the region

check for any transport disruption that may still be occurring

monitor local and international media for the latest information

read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad

follow the instructions of local authorities”

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to parts of Saudi Arabia. | AFP via Getty Images

Is it safe to travel to Saudi Arabia?

The FCDO currently advises against all travel to the area on the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border. The ‘all travel’ notice covers within 10km of the border and travellers are warned that if they travel to areas under this advisory notice, they may invalidate their travel insurance.

There is an advisory for “all but essential travel” in the areas between 10km and 80km of the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border. This is due to “military clashes” involved with Houthi-led government in Yemen.

The FCDO said: “The Houthis have launched missiles, drones and waterborne improvised explosive devices (IEDs) into Saudi Arabia. These are targeted at critical national infrastructure, including aviation and oil infrastructure. Saudi air defence systems intercept and destroy most of these weapons. The Houthis have also launched drones and missiles at Israel that have entered Saudi airspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The authorities can temporarily close airports near the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border. Check with your airline before travelling to airports near the border.”

Tourist are advised that the Saudi Tourism Authority has also banned tourist trips into military zones or border posts.

Is it safe to travel to Riyadh?

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is a popular destination for tourists throughout the year. The city, which is home to more than seven million residents, is located in central Saudi Arabia.

As a result, Riyadh is currently not under the advisory notices mentioned above as it is not near the Saudi-Yemen border. Therefore, there is no official advice against travel to the city at the time of writing.