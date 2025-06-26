Is it safe to travel to Kenya right now? Latest Foreign Office advice after over a dozen people killed during anti-government protests
Sixteen people have died and hundreds of others have been injured in nationwide anti-government protests in Kenya, a human rights charity has said. It comes a year after deadly demonstrations against a tax bill resulted in the storming of parliament.
Most were killed by police, the head of Amnesty Kenya said. Thousands of Kenyans took to the streets on Wednesday to commemorate last year's protests, in which more than 60 people died.
Police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse demonstrations in Nairobi. Amnesty Kenya's executive director Irungu Houghton told Reuters that 16 people had been "verified as dead".
"Most were killed by police," he added, saying at least five people had been shot dead. Mr Houghton said the number of deaths had been verified by the global rights watchdog and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).
The watchdog noted heavy police deployment and "allegations of excessive use of force, including rubber bullets, live ammunition and water cannons, resulting in numerous injuries". An official at the capital's main Kenyatta National Hospital said it had admitted 107 injured people, "most with gunshot wounds" from either rubber bullets or live rounds.
The Foreign Office has issued a new warning for the country. It warns: “Protests, demonstrations and strikes are common in Kenya, particularly in Nairobi. These events often cause traffic disruption and can lead to violence.
“A number of demonstrators have been injured and killed in recent years. The situation could change quickly, especially on key dates, such as the anniversary of the Finance Bill protests, which took place in June and July 2024. Stay away from political gatherings and large crowds and monitor local media to see when and where major protests are likely. Follow local news and the instructions of local authorities closely.”
The Foreign Office does list the areas where it advises against all but essential travel. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:
- within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia
- Eastern Garissa County, up to 20km north-west of the A3 road, including the Boni National Reserve
- Mandera County, excluding Mandera West sub-county
- Lamu County, excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island
- Tana River County north of the Tana River, up to 20km north-west of the A3 road
- within 15km of the east coast between the Tana River and the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) River
