The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Thailand and Cambodia amid a border dispute between the two countries.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thailand has significantly restricted movement across its border with Cambodia, with its military closing crossings to nearly all travellers, including tourists and traders. The drastic measure comes amid heightened security concerns and escalating tensions stemming from a long-standing border dispute between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Relations between Bangkok and Phnom Penh have sharply deteriorated following an armed confrontation on May 28, which resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier in a relatively small, contested territory. Despite both sides having agreed to de-escalate the dispute, a series of ongoing or threatened actions continue to keep tensions high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed on Monday that Thailand would intensify screening at land borders and prevent tourists from departing the country. She stated that only students, medical patients, and individuals needing to purchase essential goods would be permitted to enter or leave Thailand.

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Thailand and Cambodia amid a border dispute between the two countries. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Foreign Office has now updated its warning for both Thailand and Cambodia. For Thailand it warns: “Land borders/crossings between Thailand and Cambodia are temporarily suspended due to a dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

“Take extra care and stay alert in border areas and follow the instructions of local authorities, especially at tourist destinations such as the Preah Vihear temple, the Ta Kwai temple and the Ta Muen Thom temple. There are also unexploded landmines in the border area. Stay on marked paths especially around Ta Krabey.”

For Cambodia the Foreign Office says: “Land borders/crossings between Cambodia and Thailand are temporarily suspended. The line of the international border near the Preah Vihear temple (‘Khaoi Pra Viharn’ in Thai) has been in dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, with occasional clashes between Cambodian and Thai troops. There have also been disputes over control of the Ta Moan and Ta Krabey temples, which are close to the Cambodia-Thailand border. Take extra care when travelling in this area, and follow the instructions of the local authorities.”