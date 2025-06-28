The UK government has updated its travel advice to Israel ahead of the final evacuation flight for British nationals.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has said it now advises against “all but essential travel” to parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as parts of Palestine. The FCDO had previously advised against “all travel” for the region, however this advice remains in place for parts of northern Israel as well as Gaza, areas near the Gaza border and parts of the West Bank.

The travel advice update comes ahead of the final evacuation flight from Tel Aviv, which is scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon. The charter plane carrying British nationals will be the sixth flight arranged by the British government after Israel’s conflict with Iran was sparked two weeks ago.

The FCDO has said that they will “keep the situation under review” concerning Sunday’s final evacuation flight. However, officials have said that demand for seats on the flight has been falling and there is an increasing number of commercial options now available following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran earlier this week.

Britons who are wanting to travel on the final evacuation flight are being advised to register their presence with officials if they have not already done so.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority. The Foreign Office is working around the clock to respond to the crisis and support British nationals affected.

“The Government has organised multiple flights evacuating British nationals and their dependents from Tel Aviv, prioritising the most vulnerable. These flights will end if there is not sufficient demand. We will keep the situation under review.”

Speaking about the evacuation flight earlier this week, Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons: “Throughout the crisis, the safety of British Nationals in the region has been our top priority.”