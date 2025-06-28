Holly Valance has reportedly split from her husband of 13 years, billionaire property developer and Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy.

The former Neighbours star and singer, 42, married Candy in 2012 after meeting in 2009. They share two children together.

The Sun has now reported that the pair have split in recent weeks, with a source telling the newspaper: “This has been a very difficult period for both Nick and Holly, and they are keeping things private out of respect for their family. The joint parenting of their two amazing daughters remains their top priority.

“They’ve had to juggle a demanding lifestyle. Between family, public life, and Nick’s intense work commitments, it’s been a tough balance. This is a family matter and they’re doing their best to handle things thoughtfully. Privacy is obviously very important to them both, so they can focus on what’s best for the family.”

A spokesman for the Australian-born actress said: “This is a private matter, and there will be no comment. The privacy of all parties involved is respectfully requested.”

Valance and Candy became darlings of the right-wing movement after they pledged support and hosted fundraisers for Republican US President Donald Trump and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Valance previously said that she was the one to convince Farage to stand as an MP at the 2024 General Election and revealed that she was a member of Reform UK.

She said: “I support anybody that sticks to what they believe in and isn’t a turncoat, and doesn’t do a million flip-flops and U-turns. So I have respect for that, even for like nutters on the other side, if you stick to what you believe and you keep reiterating that over years and years, I can always respect that.

“I might not agree with you, but I get that more than the changing of the minds and the flipping around and never having any conviction. I think people are sick of that.”

Speaking about her political views, Valance told reporters at Liz Truss’s PopCon launch event in February 2024: “I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home and then realise what crap ideas they all are. And then you go to the right.”

Candy was named Reform UK’s treasurer in December 2024. He built his billion-pound property development empire alongside his brother Christian Candy. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Candy is currently worth $2bn. He was named as one of the UK’s richest property developers in 2010 by the Estates Gazette.

Valance grew to fame portraying Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully from 1999 on the Aussie soap Neighbours. She later launched a music career and hit number one in the UK charts with her 2002 single Kiss Kiss.