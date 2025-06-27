Ronnie O’Sullivan and Footballers’ Wives star Laila Rouass marry in a ceremony in London’s Shadwell.

Although they split up 10 months ago, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass are now married as the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at St George's Town Hall in Shadwell, East London. Laila Rouass shared a photograph of them outside St George’s Town Hall on her Instagram.

In her message on Instagram, Laila Rouass made a joke about Venice being fully booked (Jeff Bezos’s wedding extravaganza to Lauren Sánchez attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian) is currently taking place there).

Laila Rouass went on to say that “Ok...so it wasn’t Venice…that was fully booked 🤣 It was Cable Street in Shadwell where I was born and where my heart belongs. It’s where in 1936, local activists along with the Jewish community gathered together to demonstrate against the planned fascist BUF marchers and it’s on their shoulders we stood today and said our “I do’s”.

“The Battle of Cable Street was used by my father as an example of how a community rooted in justice can bring change…that we all have a duty to fight for the freedom and rights of others.

“The East End is the land of the immigrants. Its vibrancy, diversity and working class roots is something I treasure. I was born there, I was educated there, today I was married there and I will be buried there because my roots are my roots.”

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan shared the same photo and wrote: “We finally made it official!! Mr & Mrs O’Sullivan 💍 ❤️.” In response to Ronnie’s post, TV and radio star Jenni Falconer said: “Ah congratulations to you both 😍❤️,” whilst former footballer and TV/radio pundit Ally McCoist said: “Congratulations pal. Brilliant. Wishing you both all the happiness 👏👏.”

Ronnie and Laila reportedly first met when Laila was house hunting and was shown round his property by his dad. They started dating in 2012 and got engaged a year later.

The couple have split multiple times over the years, and got back together in January of this year after breaking up in 2024. In December, Laila shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote: “My faith is rooted in a deep commitment to not go it alone. To trust the process and that’s what I’ve learned to do. To drop the destructive emotions and have full trust that faith has my back.

“Life is beautiful and so are you ✨🤎✨.”

Has Ronnie O’Sullivan got children?

Yes. Ronnie O’Sullivan has three children, two daughters and a son. He has daughter Taylor-Ann Magnus from a relationship with Sally Magnus, his daughter Lily and son Ronnie Jr are from a relationship with Jo Langley.

Has Laila Rouass got children?

Yes, Laila Rouass has a daughter Inez Khan from a relationship with Nasir Khan. In 1990 she married family friend Abdeslam Rouass but the couple reportedly divorced in 2003 without having consummated their marriage. Laila reportedly had a commitment ceremony in 2005 with London businessman Nasir Khan.

Are Laila Rouass and Ronnie O’Sullivan moving to Dubai?

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the couple were planning to move to Dubai. A source told them that: “They have been back together for a while.

“The time apart gave them time to think about what they want and what is important to them — and that is being together.

“Ronnie is moving to the Middle East and Laila is going with him.”