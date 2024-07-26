Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A legend of British television is set to arrive in Albert Square next month, kicking off a brand new storyline in the process.

EastEnders is set to welcome actress Laila Rouass to the BBC soap next month, where she will appear in a guest stint as a new character, Ayesha. Rouass, who has gained recognition for her roles in popular TV shows such as Holby City, Primeval, and Footballer's Wives, will bring to life a character with a mysterious past tied to the Panesar family.

Ayesha's arrival in Walford is prompted by an invitation from Nish Panesar, and it soon becomes clear that she shares a significant history with Nish, Suki, and the rest of the Panesar family. The storyline will reveal that Ayesha had known Suki and Nish many years ago, though they have not been in contact for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rouass, who has already started filming her scenes, said: “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be in EastEnders! I was born in the East End and grew up there, and there was such a buzz when the show started. Even though I was little at the time, I can clearly remember the first episode and Doctor Legg arriving at the flat where Reg Cox had been murdered.

British actress Laila Rouass will be appearing in EastEnders next month. | Antony Jones/Getty Images for TUMI

“I’ve known Navin Chowdhry for many years, so it was great to work with him again and to do scenes with Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) and the rest of the Panesars as Ayesha reunites with them. This is a lifelong dream come true!”