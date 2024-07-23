EastEnders to run child to parent abuse storyline in Albert Square that tears Slater-Moon family apart
The BBC is planning a plot thread of child to parent abuse, focusing around Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) abusing his mother, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). It comes after his attempts to play matchmaker between her and Walford hardman, Phil Mitchell, fell flat.
In tonight’s (July 23) episode, viewers saw Kat on the receiving end of Tommy’s anger - after months of struggling with his volatile behaviour. Now, the storyline looks set to evolve as Tommy asserts himself in a position to control and dominate Kat, showing the effect it has on their mother-son relationship, and the wider Slater-Moon family as a whole.
Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Kat is well-known in Albert Square for her no-nonsense attitude and fiery temper, but this storyline will explore how Tommy manipulates Kat’s unequivocal love for her son to exert his anger and elicit control. Jessie and Sonny’s performances have thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of child to parent abuse with compassion and understanding, and the storyline will demonstrate how Tommy’s behaviour effects their relationship and the wider Slater-Moon family.
“To ensure we accurately and sensitively portray the realities of child to parent abuse, we have worked alongside Family Based Solutions, Pegs and NSPCC as well as other experts in the field.”
Michelle John, director at Pegs, added: “This storyline is a critical turning point for those experiencing child to parent abuse. By EastEnders showing the reality of child to parent abuse (CPA), not only will it shine a light on CPA, but we hope it will encourage important discussions and raise awareness of the situations parental figures are facing across the UK and further afield. Pegs was privileged to work alongside EastEnders and provide insight, guidance and support for the team.
“It was clear from our first conversation that the script writers wanted to ensure the storyline came across in a way that was real but with respect and compassion for those who have or who are experiencing this form of abuse. We hope that will encourage parents, carers or guardians to come forward and seek support.”
