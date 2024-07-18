Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EastEnders legend Steve McFadden has played Phil Mitchell in the soap since 1990.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor, 65, has sparked fears he is leaving EastEnders after landing a new role. Steve McFadden is best known for playing Phil Mitchell in the BBC One soap. He has starred in the soap for so long now that his character is as iconic as the Queen Vic itself.

Steve will be taking a break from Walford over Christmas as he is set to return to the theatre to star in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk as villain ‘Fleshcreep’. The actor will be at the The Hawth theatre in Crawley, West Sussex from December 13 and January 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Digital Spy it was previously reported that cast members could be banned from taking part in Christmas pantomimes this year to avoid clashing with the soap's 40th anniversary celebrations. The anniversary episode will air in February 2025 but filming for this will start in December. However, an EastEnders spokesperson said all requests for other projects are considered on a “case-by-case basis.”

Fans feared the actor could be leaving the soap but in fact his seasonal role will be during the EastEnders annual Christmas break. Phew!

Garage owner Phil Mitchell arrived in Albert Square in 1990 along with brother Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp). The infamous Mitchell brothers were the hardmen of the East End and were later joined by Queen Vic pub landlady Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) and sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Over his many years in the soap Phil has had a few dramatic storylines including alcoholism, an affair with his brother's wife Sharon Watts and more recently seeing his son Ben Mitchell thrown into prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here. You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.