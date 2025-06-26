One thing for sure is that Kim Kardashian most certainly knows how to command attention. When she arrived in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez, she boarded the taxi boat at Venice’s Marco Polo airport in a black Balenciaga skirt, a barely there bralette top, sunglasses and a black hoody that she was barely on.

Ensuring Kim Kardashian was not the only Kardashian to draw attention to themselves in Venice, Khloe Kardashian wore a leopard print catsuit, high heels and sunglasses. Their mother Kris Jenner, looking more and more like her daughter Kim, was dressed head-to-toe in black.

US film producer Brian Grazer arrived in Venice in a simple white T-shirt and trousers but his wife Veronica Smiley Grazer dressed to impress in short white cut-off shorts and a lime green shirt. TV show host Oprah Winfrey went for an all-white look whilst Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump looked chic in a printed skirt and top.

It is not yet known which designer Lauren Sánchez has chosen for her wedding dress, but it is likely to be between Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana. A source told Page Six that “The wedding gown is being made by a designer who has a longtime relationship with Lauren,” and Lauren Sánchez has often worn Dolce & Gabbana dresses.

In March of this year, TMZ reported that she and Jeff were spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan. TMZ said: “While it's not clear exactly what the pair were doing in D&G, it's likely they were putting some final touches on Sanchez's dress for their upcoming wedding ... which many think will be one of the biggest in history.”

Whatever Lauren decides to wear, she might be more concerned about Kim Kardashian’s choice of outfit because one thing for sure about Kim is that she likes to create drama and maximum effect when she appears at a star-studded glamorous event.

1 . From left to right: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mum Kris Jenner made sure all eyes were on them when they arrived in Venice for Jeff Bezos's wedding | Getty Images Share

2 . US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian boards a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding on June 26, 2025 Kim Kardashian certainly made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived in Venice | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Khloe Kardashian walks to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding on June 26, 2025 It was impossible to ignore Khloe Kardashian as she arrived in Venice, she wore a leopard print catsuit, high heels and sunglasses | AFP via Getty Images Share