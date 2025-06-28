Marion Cotillard stars in Annette. | Getty Images

Adored French celebrities Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have revealed that their marriage is over, saying that they want to avoid ‘risky interpretations’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old actress and the 52-year-old film director have announced that they are separating with “common accord” and “mutual goodwill” after 18 years together.

They announced the split in a statement to the Agence France-Presse news agency, saying they were making the announcement in order “to avoid all speculation, rumours and risky interpretations”. They did not reveal a reason for the split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair starred opposite each other in 2003’s ‘Love Me If You Dare’ and they began dating in 2007. In 2011 they welcomed their first child, a son named Marcel and in 2017, they had a baby girl.

While pregnant with her daughter, Marion was forced to deny speculation of a romance with her ‘Allied’ co-star Brad Pitt, amid his split from Angelina Jolie.

Marion wrote on Instagram at the time: “This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiralling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.

“Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.”

Canet also called out “the haters” who spread the “stupid and unfounded accusations”.