Unilever UK has issued a recall notice for one of its brand’s popular summer treats for a bizarre reason.

Batches of the Mini Milk Vanilla Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Cream Lollies have been recalled after it was discovered that boxes of the ice cream treats failed to label possible allergens in English on the packaging. However, the allergens, including milk, pistachio, peanut and soy, are listed in Spanish instead.

Unilever UK confirmed that there was a “labelling error” on the affected packets. The company said in its recall notice: “In the UK we are recalling a number of Wall’s Mini Milk Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Cream Lollies 10x35ml packs as a precaution following a labelling error which mean product information, including ingredients and allergens (milk and may contain soy, pistachio and peanut), are in Spanish rather than English.

“The product and ingredients are the same as the UK product and it is only a limited number of Wall’s Mini Milk Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Cream Lollies 10x35ml packs that feature the incorrect Spanish label. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”

The affected pack for the Wall’s Mini Milk Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Cream Lollies 10x35ml packs with a best before date of May 2027 and batch codes L5123, L5126, L5127, L5128, L5129, L5141 and L5142.

Those with allergies to milk, nuts and/or soy are being advised not to eat the ice cream lollies. Customers with allergy concerns are being advised to contact the Unilever careline team via email at [email protected] for further guidance.