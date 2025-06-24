A popular dietary supplement has been pulled from shelves after testing revealed it was contaminated with Salmonella.

Orgenism Eggshell Membrane Capsules, sold via Amazon, are being recalled with immediate effect due to the potential health risk. The affected product comes in 60-capsule packs, with 500mg per serving, and all batch codes are included in the recall.

In a public statement, the FSA warned: "The presence of Salmonella in the products listed above. Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps."

The company, Orgenism, has issued a recall notice and confirmed it is contacting customers who purchased the supplement. A point-of-sale notice will also be displayed on their website to inform users of the risk and next steps.

Consumers are advised not to consume the supplement. “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, email [email protected] for a free pre-paid returns envelope and a full refund,” the FSA said.

The FSA explained: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product),” the FSA explained.