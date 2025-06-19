Honda is recalling more than 259,000 cars across the US after a deadly fault has been found.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honda is recalling more than 259,000 of its cars across the U.S. due to a problem that can cause the brake pedal to shift out of position, potentially interfering with a driver’s ability to stop or slow down. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain Honda Pilots between model years 2023 and 2025 — as well cars under the auto maker's luxury Acura brand: 2021-2025 Acura TLX and 2023-2025 Acura MDX vehicles.

The NHTSA's recall report notes that the brake pedal pivot pin in some of these vehicles was not secured properly during production. That can lead the pedal to shift out of place and “may lead to unintended application,” the report notes, increasing crash risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honda is recalling more than 259,000 cars across the US after a deadly fault has been found. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

American Honda said in a statement: “The issue could also cause an abnormal brake pedal feeling during operation, illuminate the brake malfunction light in the instrument cluster, or cause the vehicle’s brake lights to remain lit even when the brake pedal is not applied”. As a remedy, Honda says authorized dealers will inspect the vehicles covered by this recall and replace the brake pedal assembly if necessary, free of charge. Per the NHTSA's report, the company estimates 1% of these vehicles have this issue.

Dealer notifications began on June 13. And mailed owner notification letters are set to follow on July 28. In the meantime, drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site or Honda's recall lookup.

The brake pedal problem hasn’t led to any injuries or deaths. Honda said it conducted the recall so affected Honda and Acura owners will bring them to their local dealership, where staff will take a look at the brake pedal assemblies in the vehicles.

Honda Pilots and Acura MDXs have been sold by Honda for many years. The Acura TLX first debuted in 2014. Honda introduced the Acura brand nearly four decades ago. In 2024, more than 132,300 Acura and 1.291 million Honda vehicles were sold in the U.S., American Honda reported.