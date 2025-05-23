Owners of specific models of Ford cars are “panicking” as the vehicles have been recalled by the car company.

A number of Fiesta, Puma and Courier Ford cars are being recalled due to “chafing between the fuel line support shield and the fuel feed line”. Owners of the models of affected cars received a letter from Ford explaining that “urgent action is required” for their vehicles.

The car company said the issue could “result in a potential fuel leak in the engine compartment” and “this potential issue may become apparent through loss of power, fuel odour, smoke and/or visible accumulation of fuel underneath the vehicle.” It added: “Liquid fuel and/or fuel vapour that accumulates near a sufficiently hot surface could potentially ignite and result in a fire in the engine compartment, increasing the risk of injury”.

The letter added that owners should contact their dealership “without delay” and “request an appointment to have your vehicle remedied”. It said that owners can continue to drive their vehicle “with consideration to the advised issue”.

Ford Dealers will be able to fix the issue and assess any existing damage to the car. A replacement fuel line may be required and so vehicles may need to be worked on a little long. Ford added that replacement vehicles will be issued for the duration of the repair.

Mum-of-three, Emma Walker, 36, from Wolverhampton, is one such Ford owner who received the letter. She said: “I’m a mum of three - safety is non-negotiable. When I heard about the recall, I panicked. This is the car I do the school run in, the weekly shop, everything.

“I called the dealership straight away, but they just told me to ‘call back later.’ I'm still not sorted or booked in. It's a bit scary to receive such a dramatic letter about a car you drive everyday, we're meant to be going on holiday in it in two weeks - so now we are worried about that. If there's even the slightest chance that something could go wrong with the car while I’ve got my children in the back, I want answers - not a brush-off."

On its website Ford says: “At Ford, recalls are announced in an effort to address and fix any structural or mechanical problems before they become issues for our family of owners or affect their safety on the road. If you receive a Ford recall notification letter or find that your vehicle is named in a recall, contact your Ford dealer to schedule an appointment. Our service advisors will provide any additional information at that time too.“