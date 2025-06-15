Pastry product giant, Pieminister, is recalling 10 of its products as mislabelling could make them unsafe to eat.

Foodie favourite Pieminister has recalled a number of pies - as they have been labelled with incorrect use-by dates - by a year. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued the alert for a number of the popular products, available at supermarkets across the country.

The products - including steak and ale, steak and stilton and chicken and ham flavours - are labelled with a use-by date of June 24, 2026, when they should be used by June 24, 2025. The FSA said the pies “are therefore not safe to eat beyond their intended use-by of June 24 this year”.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products,” the FSA went on. “These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”

The agency urged anyone who has purchased the products - listed below - not to eat them beyond the intended use date - June 24, 2025. They can be returned to the store where purchased for a refund.

Which Pieminster products have been recalled?

The full list of recalled Pieminster products - and the incorrect use-by dates - is:

Pieminister Moo - British Beef Steak and Craft Ale Pie 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Moo & Blue - British Beef Steak and Stilton Pie 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Kate & Sidney - British Beef Steak, Kidney and Craft Ale Pie 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Deer & Beer - Venison, Milk Stout, Mushroom and Thyme Pie 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Free Ranger - Free Range British Chicken and Ham Pie with Leek 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Fungi Chicken - Free Range British Chicken, Portobello and Chestnut Mushroom 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Wild Shroom - Portobello and Chestnut Mushroom Pie with Asparagus and White Wine 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister Mooless Moo - Jackfruit 'Steak', Craft Ale and Black Pepper Pie 270g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister - Goat's Cheese and Sweet Potato Filo Pie with Red Onion and Spinach 230g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Pieminister - Spinach and Feta Filo Pie with Kale, Lemon and Dill 230g - Use by: 24 June 2026

Anyone with queries about the recall should contact Pieminister by email to [email protected], or by phone on 0117 942 3300.

Pieminster, which was founded in 2003 by Jon Simon and Tristan Hogg, is based in Bristol. They started selling pies at London’s Borough Market and in 2004, began offering their wares to hungry revellers at the Glastonbury Festival.

Now boasting a multi-million-pound turnover, the company has shops in Oxford, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Liverpool, and Amsterdam.