Tesco has issued an urgent ‘do not eat’ warning over cheese sold in its stores as it poses the risk of causing serious illness including meningitis.

Affected batches of Le Superbe Raclette Cheese are being recalled and details of what customers should do if they have purchased the cheese have been posted online and in store.

The recall states: “Castelli UK Ltd is recalling a specific date code of Le Superbe Raclette Cheese 150g. This is due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which may be a risk to health, if eaten.”

The recall is dated May 8 and the batches affected are the 150g packs with a best before date of 12/05/25 and affects products sold at Tesco only. No other Castelli UK Ltd products are said to be affected by this issue.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “If you’ve bought an affected product with a best before date of 12/05/25, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. Use our store locator to find your nearest UK Tesco store.”

For more information, customers can contact Castelli UK Ltd directly on 01723 835 446. Alternatively, you can also contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 55.

The Food Standards Agency explained the effects of Listeria monocytogenes in the body. A spokesperson said: “Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”