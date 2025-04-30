“Stop using it immediately”: Tesco recall Me to You Hugs and Kisses Cushion over safety issue
A cute cushion featuring an iconic character is being recalled over safety issues. Tesco issued the product recall as it “failed safety testing”, according to the notice.
The Me to You Hugs and Kisses Cushion featuring the instantly recognisable ‘Tatty Teddy’ and sold in Tesco from December 2022 is being recalled by makers Carte Blanche Greetings. The reason given is “because it has failed safety testing and doesn't meet UK fire safety standards.”
The iconic grey teddy bear with a blue nose - Tatty Teddy - was born from a sketch by British artist Mike Payne in 1987. The character initially featured on greeting cards but soon began appearing on other products as its popularity grew. He became the face of Carte Blanche Greetings Ltd's “Me to You” brand in 2000.
The cushion’s recall notice, dated April 25, states all products sold from December 2022 onwards should be returned to store.
A spokesperson for Tesco said: “If you’ve bought an affected product, please stop using it immediately. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”
Product recalls are issued for items sold in the UK which may require the customer to act to receive a free replacement, repair or refund from the manufacturer or a retailer.
If customers require more information about the recall, they should contact Carte Blanche Greetings directly at the email address [email protected].
Alternatively, they can also contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555 for UK customers and 1800 248 123 for the Republic of Ireland.
