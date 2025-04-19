Asda has recalled Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices. Picture: Google

Budget supermarket, Asda, is recalling certain packs of a popular meat product due to a “possible risk to health”.

Shoppers are being urged to return certain packs of a popular product as they may contain milk and sulphites not listed on ingredients details, posing a "possible health risk". Asda is recalling packs of its Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices.

The Food Standards Agency said the recall notice was issued "because the product may contain milk and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label".

"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites," a spokesperson added.

Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices. Picture: Asda

"Some packs have been mispacked with Asda Simple To Cook Tomato & Mozzarella Pork Meatballs."

Point of sale notices detailing the recall - and the affected products - are to be displayed in all retail stores selling the item, the FSA said.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product," the spokesperson added.

If you have purchased a pack of the affected slices, customers are being told to return them to their nearest Asda store for a full refund. You do not need to have a receipt to claim a refund.