Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beauty products sold by TK Maxx and Homesense are being recalled with customers urged to ‘stop using them immediately’.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eau de toilette sold in UK stores is being urgently recalled after it was discovered to contain an ingredient that could cause a reaction to users.

A fragrance sold in UK stores is being urgently recalled after it was discovered to contain an ingredient not authorised for use in cosmetics in Europe. Hydroxyisohexyl 3-cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, also known as Lyral or HICC, can cause allergic reactions in sensitised individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byblos Blu Happy Hour Eau De Toilette was sold in TK Maxx stores between January and March 2025. The product codes relating to the recall - which can be found on the price ticket and receipt are 898365, 898370, and 898378.

Byblos Blu Happy Hour Eau De Toilette and the Erth Beauty Hair Revitalize Steamer Cap have both been recalled | TK Maxx

Customers who have purchased the affected product are advised to “stop using it immediately” and return to any TK Maxx store where they can get a full refund or replacement.

And it’s not the only beauty product being recalled by the discount retailer. The Erth Beauty Hair Revitalize Steamer Cap is also believed to be hazardous.

The cap, which the makers say “uses gentle heat and steam technology to open up the hair cuticles, allowing treatments to penetrate more effectively” has a fuse which “does not meet required safety standards”, according to the recall message. The fault could lead to an electric shock or cause a fire and customers are advised to stop using the product immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The steamer was sold in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between January and April 2025 and can be returned to any of these stores for a full refund or replacement. The product model number being recalled is ZT-A,

Encouraging customers to “spread the news” about these products, the retailer said: “Tell your friends and family about this recall!”