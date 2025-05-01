Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sauce has been recalled after pieces of glass were found.

The Food Safety Agency said Organico Realfoods is recalling a batch of its Organic Alla Norma Sauce due to the potential presence of glass fragments, making the product unsafe to eat.

The affected product is Organic Alla Norma Sauce, pack size: 350g , with a batch code 140227 and a best before date of14 February 2027.

Organico has confirmed the recall and said that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that stock the product. These notices will explain the recall and advise customers on what action to take.

The company stated: “Organico is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the retailer it was purchased from for a refund. If the retailer does not accept returns or for further information, please contact Organico at: [email protected] or visit the Organico website.

Customers are urged to check their cupboards for the affected batch and act immediately to avoid any health risk.