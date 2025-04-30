Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chilli oil product has been recalled over a health risk.

The Food Safety Agency said CuiHong Chili Oil Dipping Mix (also sold as CuiHong Spicy Dip) has been issued with a recall notice after it was found to contain peanuts not declared on the label, posing a serious health risk to those with a peanut allergy.

The recall affects the following product: CuiHong Chili Oil Dipping Mix Sachets Pack size: 10g (10 pack) Best before dates: August 9, 2025, August 10, 2025, and October 12, 2025

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), “This product contains peanuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

PandaFresh, the distributor of the product, is recalling the affected items and has notified relevant allergy support organisations, who will inform their members of the potential risk. “PandaFresh is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Customers are being advised not to consume the product if they have a peanut allergy. “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For products purchased online, please contact PandaFresh customer services on their website or on 020 8089 7899.”