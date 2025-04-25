Morrisons recall: ‘Do not eat’ warning over Thick Cumberland Sausages contaminated with blue plastic

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Morrisons has issued a product recall for one of its popular sausage lines over a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Sausages (400g pack size) with a use-by date of May 1, 2025, after it was discovered that the product “may contain small pieces of blue plastic.”

In a statement issued through the Food Standards Agency, Morrisons said: “The possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic which makes the product unsafe to eat.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a precaution, the retailer is removing the affected item from its shelves and has put up point-of-sale notices in stores to inform customers. FSA said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product.

Morrisons has issued a product recall for one of its popular sausage lines over a health risk.Morrisons has issued a product recall for one of its popular sausage lines over a health risk.
Morrisons has issued a product recall for one of its popular sausage lines over a health risk. | Morrisons

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product,” the company said. “These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Shoppers who purchased the sausages are advised not to eat them. Instead, they should return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.

The agency also urged anyone in possession of the affected item to follow the recall instructions. "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund.”

Related topics:MorrisonsFood Standards AgencyProduct recallSupermarket

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice