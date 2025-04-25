Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons has issued a product recall for one of its popular sausage lines over a health risk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket is recalling Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Sausages (400g pack size) with a use-by date of May 1, 2025, after it was discovered that the product “may contain small pieces of blue plastic.”

In a statement issued through the Food Standards Agency, Morrisons said: “The possible presence of small pieces of blue plastic which makes the product unsafe to eat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a precaution, the retailer is removing the affected item from its shelves and has put up point-of-sale notices in stores to inform customers. FSA said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product.

Morrisons has issued a product recall for one of its popular sausage lines over a health risk. | Morrisons

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product,” the company said. “These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Shoppers who purchased the sausages are advised not to eat them. Instead, they should return the product to the nearest store for a full refund.

The agency also urged anyone in possession of the affected item to follow the recall instructions. "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund.”