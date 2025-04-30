Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A supermarket has had to pull meat from the shelves, with a recall notice sent out by the Food Standards Agency.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda removed its hot and spicy chicken breast slices because the packets have the wrong use-by date on.

Asda is recalling its hot and spicy chicken breast strips as the packets bear the wrong use-by date - April 30, 2025 | Asda

The recall affects the slices of hot and spicy chicken breast that come in a 160g packet, and have a use-by date of May 30 printed on the packet. Asda has not said what the use-by date should be, but instead has asked all customers not to eat the food but to return it to a store to get a refund, even if they don’t have a receipt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused,” said Asda.

The Food Standards Agency added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund. For further information, contact Asda’s customer relations line on: 0800 952 0101”