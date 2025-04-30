Asda hot and spicy chicken recall: Supermarket sends out notice about cooked meat use-by date

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A supermarket has had to pull meat from the shelves, with a recall notice sent out by the Food Standards Agency.

Asda removed its hot and spicy chicken breast slices because the packets have the wrong use-by date on.

Asda is recalling its hot and spicy chicken breast strips as the packets bear the wrong use-by date - April 30, 2025Asda is recalling its hot and spicy chicken breast strips as the packets bear the wrong use-by date - April 30, 2025
Asda is recalling its hot and spicy chicken breast strips as the packets bear the wrong use-by date - April 30, 2025 | Asda

The recall affects the slices of hot and spicy chicken breast that come in a 160g packet, and have a use-by date of May 30 printed on the packet. Asda has not said what the use-by date should be, but instead has asked all customers not to eat the food but to return it to a store to get a refund, even if they don’t have a receipt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused,” said Asda.

The Food Standards Agency added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund. For further information, contact Asda’s customer relations line on: 0800 952 0101”

Related topics:ASDAFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice