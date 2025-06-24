Lidl Tower air fryer recall: Kitchen gadget may catch fire
The product is the Tower 8-litre dual basket air fryer, which is at risk of overheating and catching fire, says Lidl.
The affected batch is everything with the product code T17129L - but no other Tower products are affected.
Lidl said: “Our supplier is recalling the above-mentioned product due to risk of overheating, which could present a fire hazard. If you own one of the affected models, please stop using it immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”
Customers can contact the supplier at www.tower-safety.co.uk to check whether their unit is affected and if so, follow the instructions for returning it. More details are available from Lidl’s customer careline on [email protected] or 020 3966 5566.
