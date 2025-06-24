Lidl Tower air fryer recall: Kitchen gadget may catch fire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

24th Jun 2025, 8:50am
Lidl has sent out an urgent recall over an air fryer fire risk.

The product is the Tower 8-litre dual basket air fryer, which is at risk of overheating and catching fire, says Lidl.

The affected batch is everything with the product code T17129L - but no other Tower products are affected.

The Tower 8Ltr Dual Basket Air Fryer has been recalled by Lidlplaceholder image
The Tower 8Ltr Dual Basket Air Fryer has been recalled by Lidl | Lidl

Lidl said: “Our supplier is recalling the above-mentioned product due to risk of overheating, which could present a fire hazard. If you own one of the affected models, please stop using it immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”

Customers can contact the supplier at www.tower-safety.co.uk to check whether their unit is affected and if so, follow the instructions for returning it. More details are available from Lidl’s customer careline on [email protected] or 020 3966 5566.

