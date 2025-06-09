A batch of prescription-only Paracetamol tablets has been recalled due to concerns that some tablets may be discoloured and potentially contaminated.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the recall isued at the pharmacy and wholesaler level, involves two batches of tablets manufactured by Chelonia Healthcare Limited:

Batch 2312010 (Expiry: 30/11/2027, distributed from 14/04/2025)

Batch 2312011 (Expiry: 31/11/2027, distributed from 15/05/2025)

The MHRA said: “Chelonia Healthcare Limited is recalling Batch 2312010 of Paracetamol 500mg Tablets in Genesis livery as a precautionary measure following a small number of complaints of discoloured tablets found within some packs, reported by healthcare professionals.”

While the issue has only been confirmed in Batch 2312010, the second batch is being recalled as a precaution while investigations continue.

Patients are advised to check the batch number on the medicine bottle or outer carton. The tablets should be white, capsule-shaped, and scored on one side, as described in the Patient Information Leaflet.

The MHRA advises: “If you find tablets that are discoloured in any way, in pots from the listed batches, please contact your pharmacist or the healthcare professional who dispensed your prescription.”

The affected product is only available on prescription, so the number of tablets issued may vary. Patients experiencing any adverse reactions should seek medical help immediately and report the incident through the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Pharmacists and prescribers are instructed to: “Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier, using your supplier’s approved process.”