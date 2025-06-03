Matalan has issued an urgent recall for several boys’ swimwear products over serious safety hazard.

According to a product safety notice, the garments were found to have draw cords that pose a risk of strangulation due to excessive length.

The alert reads: “The products present a risk of entrapment and strangulation due to the length of the functional draw cords. The products do not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.”

The affected items include three designs sold between 12 January 2025 and 17 March 2025:

Shark Rash Vest & Short Blue (Batch/item number B369646/647)

Seersucker Swimshort Blue (B369742/743)

Boys Tie Dye Swimshorts (B369750/751)

All of the products were manufactured in Bangladesh and sold as part of Matalan’s boys’ beachwear range. The sets include styles such as a shark-themed rash vest with shorts, green tie-dyed shorts, and blue striped swimwear.

As a corrective action, Matalan has recalled the items from end users. “If you have purchased any of the affected boys’ swimwear, please stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest Matalan store for a full refund. You will not need to produce a receipt,” the retailer said.

Customers with questions are advised to contact the Matalan Customer Care Team on 0333 0044444 or via email at [email protected]. Further details and images of the recalled products are available on the official Matalan recall site.