Exam stress can manifest in many ways, from just unhelpful to outright dangerous 😟

The 2024/25 summer exam season is now underway, and will run until late June

It’s all-too-easy for teens to become stressed, anxious or overwhelmed during exams and revision

A psychologist says parents can learn to identify the signs that the pressure is getting to be too much

Creating a supportive environment at home is also important, as is seeking help if things get out of control

Secondary school exams are stressful by their very nature, but a psychotherapist is warning parents to be on the lookout for signs the pressure is getting to be too much.

The summer GCSE and A Level season is currently in full swing across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland - with many key exams still to go. Young people across the UK will be hard at work, revising all that they have learned to date for as many as nine different courses.

But there can all-too-often be a mind-boggling amount of material to cover for each subject. Combined with the pressure they feel to achieve certain grades, this can create a perfect storm for teens - leaving them dealing with persistent or severe anxiety, and all that comes with it.

Early intervention can make a big difference, so it’s important that parents keep a close eye on the mental health of the young people in their lives during times of great stress. Psychotherapist Paula Bosha - a clinical lead at mental health provider Priory, who helped develop its new exam stress workshop therapy programme - has shared a few of the key signs parents need to watch out for.

Here’s what she had to say:

Exam stress can manifest in all sorts of different ways | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Signs of exam stress parents should be aware of

1. Increased anxiety

Exam season is a nail-biting experience at the best of times, but sometimes the feelings of anxiety can get to be too much.

Ms Bosha said that this can present in young people as being very worried about their exams, as well as seeming overwhelmed, and getting panicky or stressed. Or in other words, parents should look out for their child, “struggling to cope with the demands of exam preparation and feeling as if they cannot manage”.

2. Lack of motivation and enthusiasm

Getting overwhelmed can lead to shutting down emotionally. She warned that parents should be on the lookout for their child experiencing difficulty in starting or continuing tasks, “and a sense of feeling overwhelmed or uninterested in things that were once enjoyable”.

3. Avoidance behaviour

Avoiding whatever is making them stressed is a common coping mechanism for adults and teens alike - but it’s not conducive to sticking to revision timetables or doing well in exams.

Teens giving in to avoidance behaviour “might avoid doing any revision, procrastinate or refuse to engage in any exam preparations and miss school”, Ms Bosha said.

4. Negative thoughts and self-criticism

Finding themselves struggling with studying or exam prep can naturally be pretty damaging to a young person’s self esteem. The psychotherapist warned parents to keep an eye out for their child “feeling like a failure, doubting their abilities, or having negative self-talk and catastrophizing”.

5. Difficulty concentrating and memory problems

“Teens might struggle to focus on tasks, even those they usually find easy, experience memory lapses or [have] difficulty recalling information,” she continued, another classic sign that they might be getting overwhelmed - and could really use a break.

6. Physiological changes

Stress and anxiety can come with some pretty alarming physical symptoms. Parents may be able to help reassure their child if they experience these - but of course, they should always take them for a medical check-up if they’re concerned.

Ms Bosha said these could include: “Increased heart rate, sweating, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath… nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach aches.”

7. Engaging in unhealthy coping mechanisms

Sometimes, young people may turn to dangerous or risky ways to handle the pressure. She added that parents should be on the lookout for their child “resorting to unhealthy behaviours such as self-harm, substance abuse, or excessive eating” - so that they can manage the issue as a family.

How you can help

While exam stress and the various ways it can manifest may seem alarming, the psychotherapist added that there were plenty of ways parents could help their child keep their stress levels in check.

“Encourage open communication, allowing your child to express their concerns and feelings about exams. Be a good listener and offer reassurance,” she said, to create a supportive environment at home. “Be empathetic to your child's feelings and validate their stress. Sometimes, simply offering words of encouragement can make a big difference.”

Limiting other pressures they might be experiencing could be helpful too. “While it is important to encourage your child to do their best, avoid placing excessive pressure on them. Let them know that their best effort is all that is needed.”

You can also help by making healthy choices easy, Ms Bosha continued, and making sure they take time to unwind. “Ensure your child is getting enough sleep, eating well, and staying physically active. A healthy body helps support a clear mind… Suggest activities that can help your child unwind, like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or light physical activity such as walking or stretching.”

Finally, if they are really struggling, parents need to recognise that - and seek help, she added. “If your child is facing significant challenges, they may require extra support. This could involve visiting the GP or seeking out additional resources to help them with the issues they are struggling with. Let your child know they can always contact a supportive charity such as ChildLine or the Samaritans anonymously by telephone or via a web chat if they need a confidential discussion.”

