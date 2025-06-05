Amazon recalls Dervivea jewellery over banned chemical potentially linked to cancer

A line of metal jewellery sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a serious chemical risk that could possibly cause cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a safety alert issued by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), the affected items are sold under the brand Dervivea.

They include a silver-coloured metal ring (ASIN: B0CT21SWWY) and sword-shaped metal earrings (ASIN: B0DHV43HC3), both manufactured in China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agency said the products contain butylphenyl methylpropional, a substance prohibited in cosmetic products, and also exceeded legal limits of cadmium - a toxic heavy metal known to accumulate in the body, damage organs, and potentially cause cancer.

Dervivea jewellery sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a serious chemical risk that could possibly cause cancer. | Office for Product Safety & Standards

In a statement, the OPSS warned: “The product presents a serious chemical risk as the cadmium content was found to be greater than the maximum permissible limit in both the metal ring and metal earrings.”

The OPSS added that the affected jewellery does not meet the requirements of the REACH Enforcement Regulations 2008, which govern the safe use of chemicals in consumer goods.

As a corrective action, Amazon has removed the listings for both products from its platform. Consumers who purchased the jewellery are being advised to contact the distributor they bought it from to request redress.