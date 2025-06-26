A supermarket has taken potatoes off the shelves over a deadly allergy risk.

Aldi has recalled packets of its Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because they contain milk - which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency, which has issued an alert, says: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The affected packets weigh 385g and the alert covers all best before codes up to July 1 this year.

Aldi's Inspired Cuisine baby potatoes with herbs and butter have bee recalled as they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label | Aldi

The FSA said: “Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Aldi added: “We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

To find out more see https://help.aldi.co.uk/s/ or call Aldi customer services on 0800 042 0800.