Celebrity chef Tony ‘Eugenio’ Sanso has passed away at the age of 87.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beloved chef Tony ‘Eugenio’ Sanso has died at the age of 87, he once cooked for legendary singer Frank Sinatra and actress Sophia Loren. Tony ‘Eugenio’ Sanso’s son Terence shared the news of his father’s death on Facebook and wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the passing of my dear father Eugenio Antonio Sanso, (or) Tony to his friends.

“My father worked in the restaurant business for many years here in Adelaide opening many restaurants in his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His diligence and hard work will be remembered forever and he will be sadly missed by his wife Zeny, his youngest son Eugene and his grandchildren.”

Following Terence’s Facebook tribute, Antionio Renna said: “Mine and Mimma’s deepest condolences to you, Terry, Zeny and all the family. Sorry about your sad loss, may Tony rest in peace, he was a good man,” whilst Ole Gardsenni said: “Oh no that is so sad. Terry, my heartfelt condolences to you, yes he was a good man and a great restauranter, please let me know about funeral arrangements.”

Jen Whitehorn said: “another one! Vale my special friend. Tony Sanso… so many memories of the past. Boy heaven must be rocking right now with everyone up there, fine wine and dining ++ time to stop now universe, need time to do my catch ups.”

Tony ‘Eugenio’ Sanso who was originally from Florence in Italy, emigrated to Adelaide in Australia in 1964. During his career, he worked at top international hotels such as the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and The Savoy in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He retired only three years before his death when he sold his popular restaurant Osteria Sanso Restaurant and Accommodation in the Adelaide Hills. His former restaurant paid tribute to Tony and said: that he had “always been held in high esteem by those he cooked for during his long and illustrious career'.

“Tony had a burning passion for food and people, spending his life bringing his unique flavours of Italian food to the local community,' the post read.

“A man who will be dearly missed by many.”

Australian website, news.com.au reported that “Sanso’s successful restaurants included The Old Mill in Hahndorf, The Stable in Bridgewater, The Gawler Mill, Villa Sanso and Chianti Classico in Adelaide, Tony’s Bistro and Tony’s Tuscan Inn in Hahndorf, and most recently, Osteria Sanso at Kanmantoo.”