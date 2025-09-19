In the latest Emmerdale episode Cain begins to spiral after Mackenzie tells him the truth behind Nate’s death, while police continue their search for killer John.

Last night, viewers watched dramatic scenes as the hunt for John was sparked after Aaron awoke from his coma and told everyone that he was keeping Mack prisoner. He also revealed later in the episode to Chas that John had confessed to killing Nate, with police launching a manhunt for the killer and a desperate search for Mack.

The search party found the bunker John had been keeping Mack in but no sign of the pair. That was until John turned up at the hospital carrying Mack under the guise of a concerned stranger, telling medical staff that he found him at the side of the road and he believes he may have overdosed before fleeing the scene once again.

Despite his odds looking unlikely, viewers saw Mack wake up in the hospital bed last night, appearing to be roused by Charity begging by his bedside.

*Warning: Major Spoilers for Emmerdale episode - September 19 ahead*

In tonight’s episode (September 19), police question Mack, who explains John’s hero complex and how it has impacted the village, including putting residents such as Jacob, Cain, and Chas in danger to swoop in and save the day.

Robert has been released from custody following to mountain of evidence piling up against John. He attempts to visit Aaron in the hospital, but is stopped by Chas who wants him to stay away for the time being.

Back in the hospital, Mack reveals that Charity was the only thing that kept him going during his imprisonment. Cain arrives at the ward and asks Mack to tell him what John did that led to him killing his son, Nate.

Cain begins questioning how much Aaron knew about John's involvement with Nate's death in tonight's episode of Emmerdale | ITV

Mack again describes John’s hero complex to Cain, explaining that he would often drug them to put them in situations where he would swoop in an act as the saviour. He reveals to Cain that Nate’s death was actually an accident on John’s part, after giving him a shot of painkillers that he then had a severe allergic reaction to.

A shaken Cain tells Mack he isn’t convinced that John has told him the truth, believing him to be a cold-blooded killer. But Mack is certain that John wouldn’t have let Nate die willingly due to his need to be seen as a hero. Cain is grappling with having been hoodwinked by a man who had in fact killed his son and covered it up, beating himself up over the fact he brushed of Robert and Mack’s previous concerns about John.

At the Woolpack, Caleb and Ruby press Paddy for information concerning what John told him on the hotline. Paddy rejects their inquiries. Caleb and Ruby ponder over how they could have ever trusted John, but Ruby points out that they may have been wrong to trust someone who offered to dispose of Anthony’s body and clear the crime scene.

Cain visits Aaron in hospital, where he plans on quizzing him over whether he had any knowledge about John killing Nate. Cain thinks that John may have been using Anthony’s death and their involvement as a blackmail tool to possibly keep Aaron quiet about Nate’s death. The question infuriates Chas, who kicks Cain out of Aaron’s hospital room.

Back at The Woolpack, Caleb and Ruby discuss more about whether John will spill the beans about Anthony if he is caught, with Caleb saying he may feel like he has nothing to lose. Ruby tells Caleb that he needs to speak to Cain urgently about the matter.

John's true colours being uncovered has shaken Ruby and Caleb as they wonder whether he will eventually reveal his knowledge of Anthony's death | ITV

Moria pays a visit to Tracy, who is oblivious as to why police have swarmed the village. After explaining John’s involvement in Nate’s death, Tracy is understably upset and

Later, Robert appears at Aaron’s hospital room despite Chas’s protest against it, but she eventually gives the pair a moment to speak privately. It’s not a happy reunion for the pair, as Aaron explains that he felt that he was getting through to John on the gorge before Robert showed up and ruined it. He tells Robert to leave him alone and he departs the hospital.

Robert arrives back in the village to tell Vic that he’s going nowhere. However, a hidden John looks on towards Robert and Vic’s embrace, as well as the swarms of police occupying the village.

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm weeknights on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player. Earlier release episodes are released at 7am weekday mornings on ITVX, STV Player, and YouTube.