ITV soap Emmerdale has been hit with more than 100 Ofcom complaints following the “violent” death of a fan-favourite character.

Viewers were shocked as they watched Mackenzie seemingly meet his end during an episode of the soap that aired last week. The character was hunted by serial killer John Sugden in the woods after discovering that he had in fact killed Nate Robinson.

After being shot through the back by an arrow first from John’s crossbow, Mack was then pounded over the head with a rock the finish the job off. His body was then bundled into the back of John’s blood-stained van, with the serial killer transporting the body back to The Woolpack pub.

It has since been confirmed that the scene was a bit too much for some Emmerdale viewers. A total of 158 Ofcom complaints were made over the shocking scenes.

Mack was viciously hunted by killer John in a recent episode of Emmerdale | ITV

One unimpressed fan said on X (formerly Twitter ): “The soaps are now getting more and more violent. Surely this is against the watershed ruling?”

Another added: “The amount of violence in soaps needs addressing, all they do is encourage violence. I find it pretty disgusting.” Meanwhile, another fan said: “Love emmerdale but this all seemed a bit much with the violence and the crossbow seemed in bad taste what with the recent real life tragedies.”

Viewers were left heartbroken following Mack supposed death, but not everyone is convinced that the Scot has bit the dust quite yet...

While we haven’t seen Mack on screen since the brutal attack at the hands of John, who has been using Mack’s mobile to contact Charity and others, theories have been floating within the Emmerdale fandom that Mack is actually still alive.

One big clue is that departing characters are usually given an ‘exit interview’ on the soap’s social media channels, and nothing has been spotted with Mack actor Lawrence Robb as of yet. Other clues fans have spotted that has pointed towards a shocking reappearance include viewers not been shown a body following John’s “killer” blow.

Storylines involving estranged wife Charity have also been left up-in-the-air, including her pregnancy and her one-night stand with Ross. Recent soap spoilers have also pointed out that Charity is set to receive a voicemail from Mack officially ending their marriage - but how could he do this from beyond the grave?

To find out, you can tune into Emmerdale from 7.30pm weeknights on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player. Early release episodes are available form 7am each weekday morning on ITVX, STV Player, and YouTube.