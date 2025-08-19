Vinny is continuing to dig himself a hole in tonight’s Emmerdale episode as he tries to cover up the brutal beating he received from Mike.

The ITV soap returns to Vinny’s shocking storyline in Tuesday night’s episode (August 19). Fans were left stunned last week when the scrap dealer was on the receiving end of a brutal beating from Mike, a man he met online.

Vinny had opened up to Mike about his confusion over his sexuality and his crush on friend Kammy, with Mike telling Vinny that he had went through a similar thing. However, when Mike turned up in the village, it quickly became apparent that Mike was not who he claimed to be.

He revealed that he had been lying to Vinny and ws attempting to blackmail him out of £10,000. He demanded the money, telling Vinny that he would tell fiancée Gabby all about their chatsa otherwise.

Mike then brutally beat Vinny and swiped the couple’s wedding rings from their home, before fleeing the Dales. Desperate not to have his secret outed, Vinny has been on a mission to cover-up his brutal beating.

At the end of last week, we saw Vinny pick a fight with Kammy in an attempt to convince Gabby that it was him that inflicted the injuries on him. Gabby then branded Kammy a “psycho”, now believing that he savagely attacked her fiancé.

Kammy gave Vinny the chance to come clean, but he cowardly shut his friend down and drew a line in the sand of their friendship as a result.

Warning: Early release spoilers for Emmerdale episode on Tuesday, August 19 ahead!

In tonight’s episode, Vinny is still battling his injuries, with Gabby insisting that he should have gone to the police or told Mandy. Vinny bats off the suggestion, telling Gabby: “I started it so please just leave it, yeah?”

Later, Vinny arrives home with the wedding rings, having told Gabby that the reason they were no longer in the house was because they were needing resized. He attempts to hide them away until their wedding day, but an eager Gabby is keen to take a look. She is disappointed when she opens the ring box to find that the rings are not at all like the ones they chose.

In a panic, Vinny lies again to his fiancee, telling her that he actually “lost” the original rings. He spins her a tale of stopping for coffee on the way home from the jewellers and leaving the bag underneath the table he was sitting at, telling her he lied about having them resized because he didn’t want to upset her. Gabby accepts his story, telling her husband-to-be that he “made a mistake” and that “these things happen”.

But with Vinny digging himself a bigger hole with his fabricated story, and cutting off friendships in the process, will his tale unravel soon?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, STV, ITV and STV Player. Early release episodes are also available every weekday morning from 7am on ITVX, STV Player, and YouTube.