Vinny has found himself at the centre of drama on the Dales this week, and now his attempt to cover-up his brutal beating at the hands of Mike might just uncover his secret.

Viewers were left dismayed when the ITV soap’s resident scrap dealer found himself on the end of a beating from new ‘pal’ Mike earlier this week. Vinny, who is currently engaged to Gabby, previously met Mike online after searching for support while struggling with his sexuality after developing a crush on Kammy.

The pair bonded over their shared situations, with Mike also telling Vinny that he was struggling with feelings for a man. However, Vinny’s new support system came crashing down when Mike arrived in the village, telling Vinny that he had been kicked out by his partner after she found his phone.

However, while Vinny welcomed him into his and Gabby’s home while his fiancee was away at a spa break, Mike quickly turned and revealed his true intentions to blackmail Vinny into giving him £10,000. Mike told Vinny that he had “done this before”, with Vinny being on the receiving end of a beating while he made off with his and Gabby’s wedding rings.

In last night’s episode (August 13), Vinny pulled Kammy into his plot to keep the truth from Gabby. The beaten scrap dealer picked a fight with Kammy, pushing him repeatedly and attempting to goad him into hitting back.

Gabby interrupted the scuffle, believing that Kammy was the aggressor, with Vinny failing to correct the fact in a bid to convince her that his injuries were from Kammy instead of Mike.

Spoilers ahead for Emmerdale episode on Thursday, August 14

In tonight’s episode, Vinny piles on the lies as Gabby assesses his injuries, which she believes were caused by Kammy. Vinny lies to his fiancee, telling her that the ‘fight’ between the two had been sparked after Kammy spoke ill on Gabby.

He told Gabby that Kammy had labeled her “high maintenance”, “materialistic”, and “domineering”, which prompted him to shove Kammy. Gabby tells them that they need to phone the police, which Vinny shrugs off, saying that he didn’t want to dwell on it due to the abuse he suffered in his past from dad Paul. In what was possibly the only truth he told Gabby in the conversation, he said that his injuries made him feel “weak” and “pathetic” and he makes his fiancee promise not to tell his mum.

While Vinny believes that the situation will pass, there is trouble for him as Gabby later confronts Kammy, with Kammy outright denying that he beat his friend. Gabby labels Kammy a “vicious psycho”, with Kammy apologising for the confrontation between the pair, but adamant that he didn’t hurt him to that degree.

Vinny later bumps into Kammy in the shop and apologises for “dragging you into all my drama”. He tried to justify Gabby’s confrontation, telling Kammy that his injuries from the scuffle got worse overnight. Kammy immediately picks up on something bothering Vinny and asks him to tell him what has happened or risk breaking off their friendship.

Vinny, still scared of the truth being exposed, pushes Kammy away, with their friendship seemingly in tatters.

Will Vinny continue masquerading his true feelings at the expense of his friends and family? Or will he finally admit the truth of the secrets he has been living with?

Emmerdale continues at 7.30pm every weeknight on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player. Early release episodes are uploaded to ITV, STV Player and YouTube from 7am every morning.