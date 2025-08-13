Emmerdale viewers were left shocked last night after Vinny’s storyline took a turn for the worse.

Soap fans have been watching recently as Vinny Dingle began to question his sexuality after developing a crush on Kammy Hadiq. The scrap dealer has not told fiancée Gabby Thomas about his true feelings and instead took to the internet to try and make sense of his feelings.

It was here that he connected with Mike, who bonded with Vinny after telling him he was going through the same thing. However, viewers were suspicious of the new friend Vinny had made, and Tuesday night’s episode (August 13) proved those concerns to be justified.

Mike arrived in the village, telling Vinny in a panic that his partner Kate kicked him out of their house after finding messages on his phone. Vinny welcomed his friend with open arms, telling him that they were able to talk openly as Gabby had left for a spa break.

During their supposed heart-to-heart, Vinny reveals that he is still struggling with his feelings for Kammy, and Mike makes an advance on Vinny which Vinny quickly shuts down.

This is where things take a turn for the worse, with Mike quickly turning nasty and telling Vinny that everything he’s ever confided in him about was a lie. He then blackmails Vinny and threatens to destroy his relationship with Gabby.

Mike brutally beats Vinny and demands £10,000 from the scrap dealer, adding that he had recorded their whole conversation on his phone and telling him that he has “done this before”.

Mike said: “You lot are vermin. That's why you followed that trail of poison I laid down for you. And the good thing is you talk and talk and talk...”

Gabby then reappears after believing she left her phone at home. Just when it looks like Vinny might be saved from the beating, Charles appears with her missing phone, meaning that the pair happily drive off to their spa break completely unaware of the situation that Vinny finds himself in.

After the pair leave, a beaten and defeated Vinny watches as Mike takes his and Gabby’s wedding rings and makes a quick exit. Vinny then experiences traumatic flashbacks to physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his dad when he was young, with Mike’s beating triggering the unpleasant memories.

To find out what happens next to Vinny, you can tune into the next Emmerdale episode at 7.30pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player every weeknight. Early release episodes drop at 7am each morning on ITVX, STV Player and now on YouTube.