While killer John has escaped Emmerdale village with the help of Caleb, the news has not went down well with some members of the family.

Emmerdale fans watched last night as Caleb helped John escape to Rotterdam, after he smuggled him in a van on the ferry across to the continent. It came after the pair bundled Cain into his car boot in a bid to stop him from going to the police about John, with Caleb conscious that John’s knowledge of their involvement in Anthony's murder could mean that they all face prison.

*Warning - Major spoilers ahead for Emmerdale episode - September 25*

In tonight’s episode (September 25), Cain arrives at Caleb and Ruby’s home with a gun in hand, shocked that his brother had locked him in his boot to help his son’s killer escape. Caleb explains that he couldn’t have risked John talking to the police and spilling the secrets of Anthony’s death.

Caleb helped to smuggle John to Rotterdam after the killer provided him with information about where to find Anthony's body. | ITV

He also tells him that John deleted the scheduled email to police and gave him the location of Anthony’s body. Cain comes to terms with the situation and lowers the gun on his brother, but tells him that he will never forgive him for letting him get away.

After Cain leaves, Caleb tells Ruby the truth about why he needed to make the urgent trip to Rotterdam and also reveals that he gave him information about the location of Anthony’s body. Cain also breaks the news of John’s escape to Moira.

Caleb takes a trip to the location John wrote down on the piece of paper and begin digging in the hopes that the information he has provided is accurate and they will find Anthony’s body. And Caleb does find a body.

Meanwhile, Aaron is back back home from the hospital but remains anxious that John is still at-large. Caleb arrives and summons Cain and Moira, revealing that the body he found was in fact Anthony’s meaning that John held up his end of the deal. He tells Aaron, Chas, Cain and Moira that he has dealt with Anthony’s body and they should be out of the woods.

Chas and Moira agree that Caleb did the right thing, but Cain is still struggling with the lack of justice for Nate. Aaron is also struggling with John getting away scot-free. Cain appears to be making plans to follow John across the continent now that the family have tied up the loose ends concerning Anthony.

Jai attempts to blackmail Caleb with dashcam footage of him smuggling John into the back of a van. | ITV

However, just when they think that they can breathe a sigh of relief, Jai confronts Caleb over his sudden disappearance to Rotterdam and reveals that he has dashcam footage from the truck bay showing Caleb smuggling John into the back of his van. It looks like Jai will attempt to blackmail Caleb with the threat of releasing the footage, meaning that the saga involving Anthony and John hasn’t quite been tied up just yet...

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm every weeknight on ITV1 and STV. Early release episodes are available from 7am each weekday morning on ITVX, STV Player and YouTube.