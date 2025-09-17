John is in a desperate situation in tonight’s Emmerdale as doctors plan to wake Aaron from his coma, with his husband holding his dark secret.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Warning: Spoilers ahead for Emmerdale episode - Wednesday, September 17*

In the last episode of the ITV soap, Vic became suspicious of John after speaking to Robert in custody about his side of the story that landed both John and Aaron in hospital. We know that John has framed Robert for his and Aaron’s gorge fall, and now the former army medic is battling to keep his secret concealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While his and Robert’s conflicting stories is starting to make Vic question everything, we also saw that Aaron, who is still currently in a coma, has made a remarkable improvement, with doctors feeling confident that they can bring him round safely. But it isn’t good news for John, who was hoping that Aaron’s coma would keep him from spilling the beans on everything we deduced about his killer husband, including his involvement in Mackenzie’s disappearance and him being the perpetrator for their cliff fall.

Vic is questioning John's story after speaking to Robert in custody | ITV

In the early release of Wednesday night’s episode, Vic reveals to John that she went to visit Robert in custody and tells him that he is sticking to his story that John is to blame. John immediately tried to bat this off but is acutely aware that Vic’s demeanour has shifted.

In a bid to gain clarity on the situation, Vic later finds Paddy at the Woolpack and questions him on what exactly John told him on the helpline, asking if instead of hurting himself, he was talking about possibly hurting someone else. Paddy, who still believes that Robert caused John and Aaron to fall, tells Vic that he blames himself for telling Robert about the phone call and possibly causing him to go after the pair. Paddy urges Vic to “look at the facts” and accept that Robert is to blame.

Elsewhere at the hospital, John is watching over Aaron amid the plan to wake him from his coma. He tells a sleeping Aaron: “I’ve heard how well you’re doing. The doctors, the nurses, they want to bring you round soon. Which is fantastic... except it leaves me in a bit of a bind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John takes drastic measure to stop Aaron from spilling his dark secrets | ITV

Despite proclaiming his love to his sleeping husband, John appears to tear out his breathing apparatus in an attempt to hamper plans to wake Aaron up. At the same time, Liam and Chas arrive on the ward hopeful that Aaron will be waking up today, but his doctor and nurse come rushing past them into the room as his vitals take a dive.

John, meanwhile, has slinked away from the room only to bump into Cain as he comes out of the elevator. John then asked Cain for a favour...

After the medical staff worked to get Aaron under control, they reveal to Chas and Liam that his oxygen levels had suddenly dropped but that he was now stable and coming round - which is bad news for John as the first thing he tells Chas and Liam is that John is keeping Mackenzie hostage!

We then find out that John has discharged himself and fled the hospital, with Chas sharing Aaron’s revelation with Vic. This immediately starts ringing alarm bells for Vic, who is quickly coming to the realisation that Robert may not be lying about his story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final moments of the episode, we see that the favour John has asked Cain for is to give him a lift, under the guise that he would only be away for a few hours before returning to catch the moment Aaron wakes up. An unsuspecting Cain leads John to his car, telling him that they need to be back in time to see Aaron. Vic runs into the car park to intercept them, but is blocked by an ambulance and the pair appear to drive off...

It looks like John lies may have started catching up with him, but fans will need to tune tomorrow in to find out if he will finally be caught for his crimes.

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player every weeknight. Early release episodes are available on ITVX, STV Player, and YouTube from 7am each weekday morning.