Eurovision 2025 is finally upon us, with the big show kicking off in Switzerland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s biggest music contest takes place this year in Basel, Switzerland after the Swiss win last year with Nemo and their song The Code. Countries from around the continent will be taking part to be crowned this year’s winner.

However, some have a bigger hurdle to climbs than others, with the semi-finals set to take place. Semi-finals have been a staple of the Eurovision extravaganza since 2004 and have not only upped the stakes for some participants, but has also given viewers at home a sneak-peak at some of the wild and wonderful performances they could be enjoying in the grand final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-final 1.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be kicking off with semi-final 1 on Tuesday, May 13. | Eurovision Song Contest/SRG SSR

When is Eurovision semi-final 1?

The first live semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place on Tuesday, May 13.

The show will be aired live at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage hosted by Scott Mills and Rylan Clark. Live radio coverage will be hosted on BBC Radio 2 by Sara Cox and Richie Anderson from 8pm.

Who is performing in Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-final 1?

A total of 15 countries will be competing in the first live semi-final of Eurovision 2025. These countries, their performers and songs and the running order are listed below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iceland - Róa by Væb Poland - Gaja by Justyna Steczkowska Slovenia - How Much Time Do We Have Left by Klemen Estonia - Espresso Macchiato by Tommy Cash Ukraine - Bird of Pray by Ziferblat Sweden - Bara bada bastu by KAJ Portugal - Deslocado by Napa Norway - Lighter by Kyle Alessandro Belgium - Strobe Lights by Red Sebastian Azerbaijan - Run With U by Mamagama San Marino - Tutta L’Italia by Gabry Ponte Albania - Zjerm by Shkodra Elektronike Netherlands - C’est la vie by Claude Croatia - Poison Cake by Marko Bošnjak Cyprus - Shh by Theo Evan

How many countries will go through from Eurovision semi-final 1?

Ten countries from semi-final one will make it through to Saturday’s grand final. They will be joined by ten countries from semi-final 2, which will take place on Thursday (May 15).

Switzerland have also been given a guaranteed spot in the grand final as hosts of this year’s contest. The remaining countries, known as the ‘Big 5’, will also be given a guaranteed grand finale spot.

Does the UK take part in Eurovision semi-finals?

As part of the ‘Big 5’, the UK does not compete in the semi-finals of Eurovision and are give a pass straight through to the grand final. The ‘Big 5’ is made up of the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain, with countries granted an automatic grand final spot due to being the biggest financial contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

However, there is still interest in the semi-final for some UK-based Eurovision fans. Brits will be able to vote on which performers they want in the grand final, however voting will only be available for UK viewer in one of the semi-finals.

This year, UK viewers will be able to vote in semi-final 2, taking place on Thursday, May 15.