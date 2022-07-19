Everything I Know About Love is a coming of age BBC drama based on the memoir of author Dolly Alderton

Drama series Everything I Know About Love landed on BBC iPlayer on 7 June and has been airing weekly on BBC One.

Dolly Alderton adapted her best-selling memoir of the same name into the seven-part series which tells the story of two women best friends spending their early 20s in London.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When one of the women gets her first serious boyfriend, the pair’s friendship is tested as new love threatens to get in the way of their deep friendship.

Everything I Know About Love is set in London

Will there be a season 2 of Everything I Know About Love?

The first season has been popular since it landed on iPlayer last month, and some fans are already eagerly awaiting news of a second season.

Currently, a second season of the show has not been confirmed, although Dolly Alderton has expressed hope that it will be made.

Speaking at a premiere event for the series, she said: “‘I would love there to be a season two. In your 20s I still think that the difference between a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old is enormous.

“It’s like dog years! I feel like there are so many stories out there are so many things that I want to know about the girls.

“There’s just so many things that I’m desperate to get into with all four of them. So I would love another series, please!”

Alderton hasn’t written a sequel to her memoir but she did adapt it into the screenplay for, and produce, the first series of the show.

It’s likely that if the series were renewed she would be brought back to continue the story of the semi-biographical characters she created.

The series received mixed critical reviews - NationalWorld said there are some scenes best watched with your eyes pre-rolled, but the decision on whether to renew the show will ultimately come down to the BBC bigwigs.

Watch this space for updates on the fate of a second season.

Who could be in the cast of Everything I Know About Love season 2?

If the series is renewed it is likely to feature the same key cast - after all the show is about enduring female friendships.

Bel Powley, who plays Birdy, said: “the girls all definitely want there to be a second series”.

Main cast of Everything I Know About Love

Other cast members likely to return for a second series are:

Emma Appleton as Maggie

Marli Siu as Nell

Aliyah Odoffin as Amara

What other books has Dolly Alderton written?

Aside from her memoir, Alderton published her debut novel, Ghosts, in 2020.

The novel is about a woman who is content with her life and joins the dating game out of interest more than a deep desire not to be single.

She surprises herself when she meets a man who she instantly connects with, but when he ghosts her, she begins to see the problems in her everyday life that she had previously been able to ignore.

Alderton sold the film rights to Ghosts in 2020, but so far there has no been no news about an upcoming adaptation of the novel.

Alderton also has a dating column in the Sunday Times and has previously written for other major publications including GQ, Marie Claire, and Vice.

When is Everything I Know About Love on TV?

The series finale of Everything I Know About Love will air on BBC One at 10.40pm on 19 July.