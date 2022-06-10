This year is the 40th anniversary of the outbreak of war between Argentina and the UK

A new Channel 4 documentary aims to tell the ‘true story’ of the Falklands War.

The hour-long documentary special which aired days before the 40th anniversary of the start of the conflict, and features interviews with senior commanders and troops.

The documentary explores how close Britain came to an embarrassing military failure in the South Atlantic.

But when was the Falklands War, what caused it, who won, and how many soldiers died?

This is everything you need to know about the conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina.

What was the Falklands War?

The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and the UK over the sovereignty of two British territories - the Falkland Islands and the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The UK seized the islands in 1833 and has rejected Argentina’s claims of ownership of them ever since.

When plans to transfer the Falkland Islands to Argentina broke in 1968, islanders lobbied against the move, upsetting the scheme.

On 2 April 1982, Argentina, now led by a military junta headed by Lieut. Gen. Leopoldo Galtieri, launched an invasion of the Falkland Islands.

They met resistance from British forces and the Falklands war began - although no declaration of war was made by either side.

The Belgrano, an Argentine cruiser was sunk by the British during the conflict

How long did the Falklands War last?

The war was to last 10 weeks - within the first month roughly 10,000 Argentine troops were stationed on the Falklands.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher responded by sending a naval taskforce of two aircraft carriers, and two cruise ships to be used as troop carriers to the war zone.

In the course of the conflict hundreds of soldiers died on both sides and many military vehicles were destroyed.

The British famously torpedoed and sank the Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano on 2 May.

The Argentines also lost one submarine, 25 helicopters and 35 fighter planes, and two bombers, whilst UK forces lost two destroyers, 24 helicopters, and ten fighter planes.

British soldiers in action during the Falklands War

How many people died in the Falklands War?

The British forces suffered 255 losses, 775 were wounded, and 115 were captured.

Since the Falklands War the only conflict in which British troops have suffered greater losses is Afghanistan.

Argentina suffered 649 military losses as well as 1,657 wounded and 11,313 captured.

Three Falkland Island civilians were killed by friendly fire when British forces shelled the islands.

What was the aftermath of the Falklands War?

Following Argentina’s surrender, Britain regained control of the Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Galtieri was removed from power within days of the surrender and eventually arrested as a democratic government was restored in Argentina.

Although sentenced to 12 years in prison for mishandling the war, he was eventually pardoned by President Carlos Menem.

The British success helped to restore Thatcher’s waning reputation and in the UK general election held in June 1983 the Conservatives secured a decisive election victory.

Relations between the two nations were not restored until 1989, although Argentina still claims the Falkland Islands as their own.

In a 2013 referendum, Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain an overseas territory of the UK, with only three votes against.

When was Falklands War: The Untold Story on TV?

The 40th anniversary special, Falklands War: The Untold Story, aired on Channel 4 at 9pm on 27 March.