Felix Baker: Groundbreaking EastEnders star Matthew James Morrison axed from soap

Matthew James Morrison is set to leave 'EastEnders' and his drag character Felix Baker | BBC

A soap star who broke new ground on Eastenders has been axed by bosses after three years in the role.

Matthew James Morrison is set to leave EastEnders, signalling the end of Albert Square’s first drag queen. BBC bosses say they feel "the time was right to say goodbye to Felix".

The 32-year-old actor's 'EastEnders' exit was confirmed by a BBC spokeswoman. She said: "We can confirm that Matthew will be leaving EastEnders later in the year. We wish him all the best for the future."

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s never an easy decision for bosses when they have to make the decision for a character to leave. "

Matthew played Tara Misu, EastEnders first ever drag queen, on the BBC soap, and the actor previously admitted that it was a privilege "to showcase the creative art of drag" to viewers.

The actor explained in 2022: "I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders.

"It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford."

Meanwhile, Matthew previously revealed that he particularly enjoyed shooting his first scene with Steve McFadden.

The soap star admitted to being nervous about filming with the 65-year-old actor, who plays Phil Mitchell.

Matthew told Insider Soap: "When I got the script, I was bricking it because I hadn't really worked with Steve before! But he did this amazing thing where he came to me a few days before we started shooting to discuss the scene.

"I think what he was trying to do was make me feel comfortable, because he knows what it feels like. And shooting it was really, really fun to do!"It was nerve-racking, but it needn't have been because Steve is such a lovely guy."