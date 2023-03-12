Sir David Attenborough is returning to BBC screens with a brand new documentary series.

Wild Isles, a new five part show, will debut on the broadcaster on Sunday (12 March) evening. It is set across the British Isles and celebrates the wildlife of our homeland.

The BBC has denied that they have censored the show after reports that a sixth episode was only going to be available on iPlayer amid fears of backlash from “Tory politicians and the rightwing press”. The broadcaster insisted that only five parts were ordered and the extra episode was a film funded by WWF and RSPCB.

The documentary series will begin at 7pm on BBC One and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The first episode entitled “Our Precious Isles” will celebrate “the rich variety of habitats in our wild isles, the existence of which is critical for the survival of species right across the globe”.

But where was the show filmed? Here is all you need to know:

What are the filming locations for Wild Isles?

Sir David’s documentaries have ambitious scope - often spanning across the globe and include exotic locales. But for his latest series he has turned his focus to the British Isles.

Wild Isles was filmed across Britain over a span of three years, featuring many natural landmarks. If you are wondering where exactly the locations featured are, in case you are planning to visit.

Sir David Attenborough presents Wild Isles

Sir David will appear at Old Harry’s Rocks in Dorset to introduce the first episode, he will appear in Richmond Park to introduce the Woodland episode; a hay meadow in Dorset for Grassland; a chalk stream in Wiltshire for Freshwater and a green bridge on the Pembrokeshire Coast to introduce Ocean.

Here is where Wild Isles “Our Precious Isles” was filmed:

Wastwater and Wasdale, Cumbria

Old Harry’s Rocks, Dorset

Glen Affric, Scottish Highlands

Ingleborough, Yorkshire Dales

High Force Waterfall, North Pennines

Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

The best action scenes were filmed in the following areas:

Bass Rock - Firth of Forth - section on seabirds

River Isle - Somerset - focus on Britain’s river life

Isley - Inner Hebrides - a wild goose chase

Cairngorms National Park - Scotland - golden eagles

Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park - Scotland - golden eagles

Shetland Isles - Orca whales

Across the five episodes, the Wild Isles crew filmed in 145 locations and 96 species which took 1,631 days to film.

What has been said about Wild Isles?

Series producer Alastair Fothergill said: “Ever since I worked on the original Blue Planet, Planet Earth and Frozen Planet series, I have always wanted to cover the British Isles and our natural history with a similarly ambitious and epic approach.

“I knew that nobody had ever had the opportunity before to really do justice to the spectacular scenery and rich and varied wildlife found at home. I also have a personal passion for our natural history. I hope the audience will be genuinely surprised by the richness of our natural history. At the same time, I hope they will recognise how fragile and precious it is.”

Series producer and bafta award-winning filmmaker Hilary Jeffkins said: “I hope that after watching this series our audience will be wowed by the wildlife and spectacular places in Britain and Ireland but also that they get a strong sense of how fragmented and fragile they are. I want the audience to come away with a sense of pride and hope for the future too. I think that people will be surprised by the wildlife on their own doorsteps and amazed by the behaviour.